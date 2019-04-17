IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff their gully cricket skills

Abhishek Singh April 17 2019, 5.27 pm April 17 2019, 5.27 pm

The Indian Premier League is in its second phase where the teams are playing against each other for the second time. The cash-rich league which has united players from around the world is also giving a good opportunity to the young talents who have performed well at the big level. We all are well aware that cricket is followed religiously in the country and that the game is played at the grass root level. While records are being broken for the game which is played at the international level, many former players like Kumar Sangakkara, Mathew Hayden and others tried their hand at gully cricket. And looks like now Sunrisers Hyderabad players Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar to are a bug with the same.

In a recent video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their official Instagram handle, we can see the Indian and the Afghan all-rounders play the game. Both Rashid and Vijay tried their hand at batting and bowling and they hit some big shots. Vijay went nostalgic and said that he has played a lot of gully cricket while growing up. Rashid who has a good fan base in Hyderabad because of his on-field exploits was welcomed by young fans who were chanting his name with his posters.

Before Rashid and Vijay, former legends Brain Lara and Brett Lee too played gully cricket and looking at the video, we went down the memory lane seeing the two against each other. In a video shared by former West Indies batting legend Brian Lara on his Instagram handle, we can see Brett Lee bowling to Lara and we can see a good number of people around the two gathered to catch a glimpse of the two.

Well looks like while the world is a fan of the Indian Premier League and its nail-biting matches, our cricketers are a fan of gully cricket.