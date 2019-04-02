IPL 2019: Updated team standings after KXIP vs DC match

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 4.29 pm April 02 2019, 4.29 pm

IPL’s latest match, which took place on Monday witnessed a tough competition between Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals, with Punjab emerging victorious against Delhi by 14 runs. The team, in overall, scored 166 runs in 20 overs. England cricketer, Sam Curran was the star of the night. His mighty bowling skills helped Punjab pick four for eleven. Till now, the latest season of Indian Premier League has seen 13 matches and this was Punjab’s second win out of their three matches played so far.

According to the updated IPL points table, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is dominating the list so far. Out of three matches played by Chennai, they have managed to win them all. The second most powerful team is that of Kings XI Punjab with 3 wins out of 4. Coming to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, the two stand on the third position. Delhi Capitals has balanced by winning two and losing two. Mumbai Indians team, on the other hand, needs to pull up their socks. Captain Rohit Sharma, are you listening? Below is the updated IPL 2019 points table.

After April 1, the Orange Cap is currently held by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rana has 254 runs to his name after three matches and has an average of 127. Imran Tahir of Royal Challengers Bangalore has the Purple Cap with six wickets in three matches.

On April 2, match fourteen of the Indian Premier League will see a clash between the Royals i.e., Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals. Coincidentally, none of these two teams has won a single match so far. So, it will be interesting to see which side ends up winning this one. Which team are you rooting for?

Stay tuned to in.com for all things IPL.