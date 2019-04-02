image
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019: Updated team standings after KXIP vs DC match

Cricket

IPL 2019: Updated team standings after KXIP vs DC match

After the latest CSK vs DC, here's the updated points table of IPL 2019.

back
Chennai Super KingscricketCSK vs DCDavid WarnerDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier League 2019Indian Premiere League Points TableIPL 12 Points TableIPL 2019IPL Points Table 2019IPL Team StandingsKings XI PunjabKolkata Knight RidersMS DhoniMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloresportsSunrises HyderabadVirat Kohli
nextIPL 2019: Sam Curran breaks into Bhangra with Preity Zinta after Kings XI Punjab's win

within