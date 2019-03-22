IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off for the opening match

The IPL fever has begun. The Indian Premier League 2019, the twelfth season of India’s T20 tournament, is all set to see a big clash on Saturday, March 23. For the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, will play against Chennai Super Kings, led by former captain MS Dhoni. As the world is gearing up for the big day, we got our hands on a picture on Friday which shows that Virat and his team have finally jetted off to Chennai.

The picture has Virat doing his regular ‘thumbs up’ and posing for the camera inside the bus they were travelling in. The team is seen happily posing and all geared up for the much-anticipated match. The star players of RCB include Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Ab de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, among others. Kohli has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the tournament but has failed to lead his team to win the IPL trophy. Hence, the team will surely be leaving no opportunity to pick up the trophy this season.

RCB may have never won the IPL trophy but Virat has scored 4 hundreds and 24 fifties in his IPL career. Earlier, commenting on why his team hasn’t been able to win a single title, he said, "If you take wrong decisions, then you will lose. Our decision making was not good in big games. When the team's decision making is balanced, those teams have won in the IPL.”

Talking about the fan base that his team has created, he added, "Even after so many years and having reached three finals and played three semi-finals, not having the trophy in our hands, we never felt like there was a lack of enthusiasm before starting a season and that is something that stands out for me the most and that can only happen when you have such a strong fan base."