IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf Sakshi, WAGs to look out for

It's the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the coveted tournament has only gotten more exciting with each passing year. The team anthems, the big knocks, the superstar players and everything in between is what makes the IPL the most widely cricket league on the planet. The tourney has flourished beyond envisioned and has gone on to become an important event in the nation's sporting calendar. 2019's edition is no different.

Right from MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to Lasith Malinga, the amalgamation of players in IPL is surely a visual treat. But apart from the stars on the pitch, their WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) too are stars in their own right. They turn up for almost every match to show their support for their men and make their presence felt during the matches. These wives and girlfriends of superstar cricketers seize every chance they get to cheer their teams in the Indian Premier League. While Virat Kohli’s better half, Anushka Sharma has been a prominent face supporting her hubby dearest, there are several other women who play a very important role in the success of their partners. So here we bring a few famous WAGs of cricket players who will be regulars at the upcoming IPL.

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma

Besides flaunting her love for him on social media, Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has also been a constant support for her hubby in almost every IPL there was ever since they began dating. Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore has his wife Anushka in the stands regularly, adding fire to his game.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi

One of the top-notch teams on the points table, Chennai Super Kings prime face MS Dhoni is a super batsman. But apart from the whole nation longing for Dhoni to hit sixes and fours with his bat, his wife Sakshi is quite a star attraction too. Well, we’ve seen Sakshi on stands cheering her hubby, but the highlight comes when Ziva cheers for her paa.

Dinesh Karthik’s wife Dipika Pallikal

Kolkata Knight Rider’s player, Dinesh Karthik’s wife, Dipika Pallikal is a squash player and she knows exactly what support can do for a player. The lady has time and again expressed that she isn't a big fan of cricket, but she's seen seated on the stands, cheering her husband, whenever she can make it to the match. Hope we see more of you this IPL Dipika!

Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma

Mumbai Indians player and Hardik Pandya’s brother, Krunal Pandya is an ace player from the IPL franchise. Krunal has had a few promising performances, but his wife Pankhuri Sharma has barely made it to the stands. Hope that changes this year Mrs Pandya!

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh

Last but not the least, the Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma is a super leader for sure and his wife Ritika Sajdeh is his loudest cheerleader. He and his wife just became parents so we fear we may see little of her on the stands this year but she's been a constant otherwise. What would be a big treat is if she turns up to cheer with their little one.