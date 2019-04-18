IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ practice session

Debanu Das April 18 2019, 5.07 pm April 18 2019, 5.07 pm

Former India player and Mumbai Indians advisor Zaheer Khan was in action during a training session. This was not your usual standing-by-the-corning and offering advice kinda night. Sure, Zak must have shared his experience with the bowlers with sage advice, but he also sweated it out in the nets. The retired cricketer got hold of a ball and impressed the players with his skills. A video shared by Mumbai Indians showed Zaheer in his nostalgic run up.

For anyone who followed cricket during the 90s, this video will surely get the tears flowing. It was Zaheer at his vintage best, with that smooth run-up to the crease, followed by a jump. Despite being out of the game for a couple of years, his action was flawless and he seemed to place the ball right at the intended spots. That’s the sort of stuff that reminds you of the saying: ‘Form is temporary, but class is forever.’

Zaheer bid adieu from the Indian Premier League in 2017. He had played the tournament since the inaugural days, picking up 102 wickets in 100 matches. He’s played for the Royal Challengers, Mumbai Indians and also Delhi Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals). Zaheer became the 10th bowler in history and the 8th Indian bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians will be facing Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 18. The head-to-head clash between the two teams is pretty close, with DC winning 12 and MI winning 11. The match has all the ingredients to be a massive fight since Mumbai will be gunning for the second spot on the points table, replacing DC. On the other hand, DC will want to retain their spot and close in the difference between Chennai Super Kings, who were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17.