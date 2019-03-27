Cricket IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, watch video Divya Ramnani March 27 2019, 8.53 am March 27 2019, 8.53 am

Indian cricketer and former skipper, MS Dhoni is an all-rounder when it comes to cricket and, undoubtedly, everyone’s favorite. However, he is not the only sensation in his family. Dhoni’s darling daughter, Ziva, too has become everyone’s favorite, all thanks to her super delightful moments with papa Dhoni. Be it on-field or off-field, MSD and Ziva’s camaraderie is unmissable. It was only recently when the cricketer treated us with a video of Ziva and him greeting in several languages. Now, we have come across a yet another adorable video of Ziva and it is sure to make you go aww!

It all happened on Tuesday during the IPL tournament between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, when MS Dhoni walked to bat against Feroz Shah Kotla. A super enthusiastic Ziva could be seen raising her hands and cheering for papa Dhoni on the chants of ‘Go Papa.’ While MSD was slaying it on the field, his baby girl Ziva won our hearts while at the stand. With Dhoni’s lucky charm present in the stadium, no doubt Chennai Super Kings ended up acing the match.

Another highlight from the day was Ziva Dhoni and Gracia Raina’s reunion. While Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been best buddies for quite a while, their daughters too, share a great bond. Here’s an adorable picture of them meeting each other after ages.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️#bestie A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings succeeded over Delhi Capitals by a whopping 6 wickets. It’s their second win in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.