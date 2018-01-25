IPL Auction 2018: Here’s how the captain table stands so far

The much-awaited Indian Premier League is back and the auctions for the 2018 edition are around the corner. This will mark a new era in the Indian premier league as it enters its eleventh year. All teams have been given the option to retain a maximum of five players with an option called Right To Match. This gives the franchises the power to directly match the bidding price of a player for which another franchise has already placed the highest bid.

What makes the auction all the more interesting this year is that it is expected to be the biggest in the history of the league. It will be the first time that all the players, except the ones retained by their respective teams, will be placed back into the auction pool. This will allow the franchise to buy players which have been a part of other teams in the past years.

Amidst the new auction structure, the big question is which teams will retain their old captain. As of now, three teams have already retained Indian captains - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma will all be seen in their familiar IPL jersey. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also chosen to go with their Aussie captains Steve Smith and David Warner.

The three teams left to select their captain are Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata has two good options on board with Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey who is currently the India A captain. If Gambhir is not picked as the captain for KKR, chances are he may go back to Delhi where he played the first three seasons of the league.

Punjab is most likely to opt for local boy Yuvraj Singh and he seems like the perfect choice for Kings XI. Virender Sehwag, the team’s director had earlier hinted that the franchise is looking to buy both Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh for the team.

It will be a difficult decision for Delhi to pick a captain but Ajinkya Rahane is still not picked and has not been retained. Jinx, as he is popularly known, has a fabulous IPL history and has been a key player for Rajasthan in all of the IPL seasons.