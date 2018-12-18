IPL Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Yuvraj Singh sold to Mumbai Indians, Dale Steyn unsold

9.11 PM IST
That brings us to an end to the Live updates of the auction for the Indian Premier League 2019. Thanks for being with us and we hope to see you son. Bye!
9.10 PM IST
That brings us an end to the VIVO #IPLAuction.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2018
9.09 PM IST
Riyan Parag goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh.
9.08 PM IST
Manan Vohra goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhs. They also bag Ashton Turner for Rs 50 lakhs.
9.06 PM IST
Shrikant Mudhe moves to KKR for Rs 20 lakhs.