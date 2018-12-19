IPL AUCTION 2019: Manoj Tiwary goes unsold, tweets disappointment

Tuesday was a big day for cricketers around the world as the auction for the craziest cricketing gala, the Indian Premier League 2019, took place. Out of the 351 players up for sale, only 60 went under the hammer. While many new youngsters, who have been grabbing eyeballs with their domestic performances, raked in moolah in the auction, some star players were ignored in the first day of the ongoing biding. One such talented player was Manoj Tiwary who went unsold. He then took to Twitter to share his disappointment after being ignored in the auctions.

The right-handed Bengal batsman who has played in two finals of the league has questioned the lack of interest shown by the team buyers in getting him in their team. Especially after his good performances in the past seasons of IPL. Taking to Twitter, Manoj shared his disappointment by writing, "Wondering wat went wrong on my part after getting Man of a match award wen I scored a hundred 4 my country and got dropped for the next 14 games on a trot ?? Looking at d awards which I received during 2017 IPL season, wondering wat went wrong ???”.

In the tweet, apart from lashing out at the IPL franchises for selection policy of the teams, the 33-year-old player also took a dig at the BCCI for being unfair with him despite performing well with the bat. Although the player didn’t have a great 2018 season as he just managed to score 47 runs in five matches at an average of 15.66 with the highest score of 35. But Manoj had an amazing 2017 while playing for RPS as he scored over 300 runs in 15 matches including the final.

Talking about his IPL journey, over the years Tiwary has represented franchises like Delhi Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and in the last edition of IPL he played for the Kings XI Punjab where he was bought at his base price of 50 lakh rupees.We hope the player after his heartfelt message on the social media manages to grab the attention of the franchise owners and gets picked in the ongoing auction.