IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Sam Curran stars in Punjab's 14 run win

Live Update

Preview

Mohali is all set to host Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals as the fifth and fourth-placed teams clash on the 13th match of the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab have won two of their three matches – the same as Delhi, but the latter boasts a better net run-rate, making them rank a spot higher than the other. The match comes at a time when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have been sent notices by the Ombudsman to appear for a deposition for their comments on a chat show. KXIP boast the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul who are superb openers. Gayle can clear the ropes on any given day and Rahul is very dependable up the order. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan are important for their middle order. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will be important in keeping the runs in check. The performances of Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran will be crucial. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw is a batsman the opposition should be wary of. His 99 runs against Knight Riders is proof of that. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and Hanuma Vihari make for a formidable batting order. For bowling, they have Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada who are very deadly. Delhi has a very balanced unity. It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer marshals his troops against an experienced Ashwin.