IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan departs, Delhi lose 3

11.46 PM IST
Avesh Khan the new batsman manages to find the gap. DC need 15 in the last over.
11.43 PM IST
KNOCKED OVER! Vihari is bowled by Shami and as he walks back, so does Delhi's chances of winning this match.
11.39 PM IST
WICKET! Sam Curran you beauty! Patel departs after nicking to Rahul. Delhi in deep trouble now and Preity Zinta is elated! Kagiso Rabada is the next man in.
11.37 PM IST
Next batsmen Harshal Patel.
Match 13. 17.4: WICKET! C Ingram (38) is out, c Hardus Viljoen b Sam Curran, 147/6 https://t.co/fFfW3VXc1a #KXIPvDC #VIVOIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2019
11.31 PM IST
WICKET! Chris Morris the new batsman committed to a run and a direct hit from Ashwin takes care of him. Number five for Punjab!
Live Update
Mohali is all set to host Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals as the fifth and fourth-placed teams clash on the 13th match of the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab have won two of their three matches – the same as Delhi, but the latter boasts a better net run-rate, making them rank a spot higher than the other. The match comes at a time when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have been sent notices by the Ombudsman to appear for a deposition for their comments on a chat show. KXIP boast the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul who are superb openers. Gayle can clear the ropes on any given day and Rahul is very dependable up the order. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan are important for their middle order. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will be important in keeping the runs in check. The performances of Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran will be crucial. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw is a batsman the opposition should be wary of. His 99 runs against Knight Riders is proof of that. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and Hanuma Vihari make for a formidable batting order. For bowling, they have Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada who are very deadly. Delhi has a very balanced unity. It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer marshals his troops against an experienced Ashwin.
Preview
