IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Quick Wickets Put Chennai on Top

9.04 PM IST
Krunal Pandya is being hard to keep quiet. He's already got three boundaries. Pandya made his international debut for India in November 2018. He's married to Pankhuri Sharma. Meanwhile, CSK is fumbling with their fielding.
8.51 PM IST
Yen iniya udan pirapugaley nalama ? Ungal anaivaraiyum sandikka avaludan varum ungal sagotharan.adichu thookalama @ChennaiIPL #eduda vandiya poduda whistle pic.twitter.com/HGpWVVreoD— Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) March 19, 2019
8.51 PM IST
WICKET! The legendary Yuvraj Singh bites the dust as Imran Tahir strikes. Tahir is one of the top contenders for the Purple Cap with 6 wickets in three matches, Yuvi makes his 7th. The purple cap is currently with Yuzvendra Chahal with 8 wickets.
8.41 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh not seen in Indian colours these days. However, the Mumbai Indians player is one of the very best in the world. Yuvi has played 132* matches at the IPL and has over 2000 runs to his credit.
8.39 PM IST
BOOM! That's wicket number two for CSK. Ravindra Jadeja claims another one as Sharma edges the ball to Dhoni. Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in the world. While he is far from winning the Purple Cap, Jadeja is well known to pick up wickets. With Rohit back to the hut, Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman.
Live Update
It is match number 15 and we have a clash of two major heavyweights of the Indian Premier League taking on each other at the Wankhede. The ever consistent Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will be visiting the home of the Mumbai Indians. While CSK is right on top of the table with six points, Mumbai is at the seventh spot with two points in three games. Both teams are evenly matched and every time CSK and MI lock horns, fans are rewarded with an epic match.
Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is a formidable team on paper. They really need to step up their performances on the field. Rohit himself is a devastating batsman and along with Yuvraj Singh and Quinton de Kock, the home side has a strong top order. Suryakumar Yadav is handy as well. Hardik and Krunal Pandya form the core of the middle order. The two all-rounders are quite a menace when they get going – both with the bat and the ball.
The bowling department is spearheaded with Lasith Malinga – known for his unerring Yorkers. Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jason Behrendorff form a solid pair as well.
Chennai Super Kings has the trump card in MS Dhoni, who is not only a cool customer, but is also known to deliver when the team requires him. Dhoni’s trusty aide is Suresh Raina, who is a livewire on the field. Raina has often won matches with his batting prowess. Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo make for a terrific batting combo. Special mention goes to Kedar Jadhav who on several occasions turns out to be a match winner. Imran Tahir, Deepak Charar are among CSK’s top bowlers, along with Lungi Ngidi and Harbhajan Singh.