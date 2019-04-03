IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Quick Wickets Put Chennai on Top

Live Update

It is match number 15 and we have a clash of two major heavyweights of the Indian Premier League taking on each other at the Wankhede. The ever consistent Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will be visiting the home of the Mumbai Indians. While CSK is right on top of the table with six points, Mumbai is at the seventh spot with two points in three games. Both teams are evenly matched and every time CSK and MI lock horns, fans are rewarded with an epic match.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is a formidable team on paper. They really need to step up their performances on the field. Rohit himself is a devastating batsman and along with Yuvraj Singh and Quinton de Kock, the home side has a strong top order. Suryakumar Yadav is handy as well. Hardik and Krunal Pandya form the core of the middle order. The two all-rounders are quite a menace when they get going – both with the bat and the ball.

The bowling department is spearheaded with Lasith Malinga – known for his unerring Yorkers. Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jason Behrendorff form a solid pair as well.

Chennai Super Kings has the trump card in MS Dhoni, who is not only a cool customer, but is also known to deliver when the team requires him. Dhoni’s trusty aide is Suresh Raina, who is a livewire on the field. Raina has often won matches with his batting prowess. Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo make for a terrific batting combo. Special mention goes to Kedar Jadhav who on several occasions turns out to be a match winner. Imran Tahir, Deepak Charar are among CSK’s top bowlers, along with Lungi Ngidi and Harbhajan Singh.