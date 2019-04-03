IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians beat CSK by 37 runs

Live Update

Mumbai is not scoring at a pace that they'd like, managing only 79 runs in 13 overs. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Quinto de Kock departed quickly making things difficult for the home team. Rohit Sharma too didn't last long. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya are keeping MI afloat at a time when CSK is tightening the run flow with their bowling. MS Dhoni's side is also being a bit sloppy on the field.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is a formidable team on paper. They really need to step up their performances on the field. Rohit himself is a devastating batsman and along with Yuvraj Singh and Quinton de Kock, the home side has a strong top order. Suryakumar Yadav is handy as well. Hardik and Krunal Pandya form the core of the middle order. The two all-rounders are quite a menace when they get going – both with the bat and the ball.

The bowling department is spearheaded with Lasith Malinga – known for his unerring Yorkers. Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jason Behrendorff form a solid pair as well.

Chennai Super Kings has the trump card in MS Dhoni, who is not only a cool customer, but is also known to deliver when the team requires him. Dhoni’s trusty aide is Suresh Raina, who is a livewire on the field. Raina has often won matches with his batting prowess. Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo make for a terrific batting combo. Special mention goes to Kedar Jadhav who on several occasions turns out to be a match winner. Imran Tahir, Deepak Charar are among CSK’s top bowlers, along with Lungi Ngidi and Harbhajan Singh.