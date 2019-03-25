IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Chris Gayle departs for 79

Besides leading Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has Samaira on his mind. Since her birth in December 2018, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been sharing updates on their daughter on social media. Rohit often spends time with his little one whenever he is not busy with cricket. His recent video of himself rapping to a Gully Boy track while holding up Samaira got a lot of attention online. The video was so popular that it caught the attention of Ranveer Singh. Read more here.