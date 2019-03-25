image
IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs

11.38 PM IST

That's it folks! Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. They'll be talking about this game for a long time for multiple reasons. A big shout out to Chris Gayle and Jos Butler for making this interesting. Sam Curran deserves special mention for picking up Steve Smith and Sanju Samson at crucial moments.

11.33 PM IST

WICKET! Shami holds on as Gowthan chips it inside the circle. Nine down for Rajasthan. Ankit Rajpoot is on a hattrick.

11.31 PM IST

11.29 PM IST

RUN OUT! Talk about freak dismissals. A complete failure of communication resulted in Archer going home. Jaydev Unadkat enters the crease. 21 from 6 needed.

11.25 PM IST

