IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs

11.38 PM IST
That's it folks! Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. They'll be talking about this game for a long time for multiple reasons. A big shout out to Chris Gayle and Jos Butler for making this interesting. Sam Curran deserves special mention for picking up Steve Smith and Sanju Samson at crucial moments.
11.33 PM IST
WICKET! Shami holds on as Gowthan chips it inside the circle. Nine down for Rajasthan. Ankit Rajpoot is on a hattrick.
11.31 PM IST
Match 4. 19.1: WICKET! J Unadkat (1) is out, c & b Ankit Rajpoot, 164/8 https://t.co/RVYg1oOY2k #RRvKXIP #VIVOIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019
11.29 PM IST
RUN OUT! Talk about freak dismissals. A complete failure of communication resulted in Archer going home. Jaydev Unadkat enters the crease. 21 from 6 needed.
11.25 PM IST
Lots of drama on the Buttler run-out. He was livid but the law and the advisory on it is clear. The bowler is within his right to run a player out at the non-striker's end if he is out of his crease— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019