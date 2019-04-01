IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after CSK vs RR match

Abhishek Singh April 01 2019, 4.46 pm April 01 2019, 4.46 pm

Sunday was the most hectic one in the Indian Premier League 2019 schedule as it witnessed two mega clashes. In the first match, we saw mighty Sunrises Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, in the other match it was Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals. While SRH won the first encounter, three times title winners CSK defeated RR in a nail-biting match. Till now this season has seen 12 matches and all the teams have played three matches each. Winning all the three matches till now, the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the table charts whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are yet to open their account.

With Chennai on top, Sunrises Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are second and third in the ranking with four points each. Post the super over encounter where the DC team defeated the Dinesh Karthik's team, KKR is placed on the fourth position followed by Kings XI Punjab on the fifth position. With one win and two loss from their three encounters, the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians are placed sixth where as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to open their account are on seventh and eighth position.

Sunday witnessed batting storm from SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow where the two went on to make a record opening stand for their team. With 254 runs from three innings at the strike rate of 127, David Warner is the proud owner of the yellow cap. His teammate Bairstow follows him with 198 runs closely followed by KKR’s Andre Russell and Sanju Samson on third and fourth position.

On Sunday, CSK bowler Imran Tahir overtook the purple cap from RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal. While Tahir is on top, Chahal sits on the second position followed by Dwayne Bravo and Kagiso Rabada on third and fourth rank in the points table.

On April 1, match thirteen of the Indian Premier League will see Kings XI Punjab clash with Delhi Capitals.