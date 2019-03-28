IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after KKR vs KXIP match

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 4.01 pm March 28 2019, 4.01 pm

The summer is here and so is the biggest carnival in Indian cricket. One of the celebrated wars on the pitch, IPL 2019, began Mahendra Singh Dhoni team fighting against Virat Kohli's teams. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore fought against each other on day one and the exciting face-off saw CSK taking over RCB. The next match was played between Delhi Capitals and CSK, in which, the latter managed to beat the former by 6 wickets. Coming to the last match that was held between SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday, KKR made the victory by 28 runs.

Following the match, KKR stands with two wins this season. What brings in more delight for the KKR fans is that with two back-to-back wins, the team has jumped over CSK to the top of the IPL points table with a superior run rate. Earlier, KKR scored 218/4 in 20 overs courtesy fine half-centuries from Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana and a cameo from Russell. KKR and CSK now stand with two wins, while DC and KXIP with one win. Meanwhile, SRH, RCB, RR and MI still have to attain their victories in the season. Here’s a run-down of The IPL Scoreboard 2019.

Waiting in line next is the match between RC and MI, which is expected to be equally nail-biting like all other matches. It’s to air at 8 pm on Thursday. Don’t go anywhere, because we are getting all the live updates for you. Stay tuned!