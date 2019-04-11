IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match

Rushabh Dhruv April 11 2019, 2.19 pm April 11 2019, 2.19 pm

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) kick-started with a bang. Well, the journey so far has been full of unpredictable twists and turns, just like how one expects the game of IPL to be. With CSK being the team tasting glory all the time on the field; this game of cricket has been supremely adventurous till now. Without a doubt, the Indian Premier League has time and again managed to surprise fans with its topsy-turvy nature. Also, the team that sits on the top of the points table is never assured of their spot. Wednesday's match of Mumbai Indians vs King XI Punjab was quite thrilling and fun. Following their encounter, here’s how the current points table looks like.

Elaborating on what happened on the field last night, Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to win against King XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 24 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) held at the Wankhede Stadium. The win takes Mumbai up to the third spot on the table with eight points. KXIP who also has eight points moved down to the fourth spot due to an inferior net run rate. The number one spot is captured by MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings. All being said, one cannot predict anything until the final day… it’s IPL after all!

After match 24 (MI vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36. Talking about the Purple cap, Kagiso Rabada is at the with 11 wickets from six games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has nine wickets in his kitty.

Meanwhile, tonight's match will have Shilpa Shetty's Rajasthan Royals playing against Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on IPL 2019.