IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Debanu Das March 29 2019, 5.01 pm March 29 2019, 5.01 pm

Following a controversy-marred match, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their first victory at the Indian Premier League 2019. Royal Challengers Bangalore led a close fight with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers by fell short of the target by 6 runs. A total of seven matches have been played and each team has managed to play at least one match. As of now, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only two teams left to play two matches.

Since Mumbai Indians’ victory on March 28, they moved to the fifth position in the points table. RCB dropped to the seventh spot while Rajasthan Royals goes right to the bottom. On the top remains the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders with four points in two matches. Chennai Super Kings have four points as well but are only behind KKR because of a lower net run rate. In the third position are Delhi Capitals with two points in as many matches. Kings XI Punjab falls in the fourth spot after losing one of two matches and having a negative net run rate.

After Mumbai Indians in number five, it is Sunrisers Hyderabad with no points. SRH had lost their first match to Kolkata Knight Riders and are yet to play a second match. Royal Challengers Bangalore fall to number seven after two losses in two matches. They’re only ahead of Rajasthan Royals by a better net run rate. RR are at the bottom of the table after losing to KXIP.

On March 29, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rajasthan Royals. This match will be crucial in determining the IPL table points since, after this game, all team would’ve played two matches each.

After March 28, the Orange Cap is currently held by Nitish Rana of KKR. Rana has 131 runs to his name after two matches and has an average of 131. Yuzvendra Chahal of RCB has the Purple Cap with five scalps in two matches.