IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after RR vs RCB match

Debanu Das April 03 2019, 5.25 pm April 03 2019, 5.25 pm

It has been over a week since the start of the Indian Premier League and the points table is taking shape quite well. All eight teams have battled it out to secure their respective positions on the table. On April 2, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed in a much-touted encounter. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan beat the bottom-placed RCB by 7 wickets, posting their first win and moving up the rankings. Since that match, a few changes have occurred in the IPL points table.

Rajasthan Royals were placed at number seven prior to the RCB match. Following their win, they got two points and replaced Mumbai Indians in the sixth spot. MI fell to seven, with two points in three matches. RCB failed to win any of their four matches and are still placed at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.901. Delhi Capitals are at the fifth spot with four points in as many matches, losing two encounters. Kolkata Knight Riders are at number four, following the loss against Delhi Capitals on March 30. KKR has four points in three matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the third spot with four points in three matches – much like KKR, but with a significantly better net run rate (+2.111). Kings XI Punjab grabbed the second spot with six points in four matches, their latest victory being against Mumbai Indians on March 30. On the top remains the defending champions Chennai Super Kings with six points in three games. Chennai will be facing Mumbai on April 3.

As for the purple cap, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal leads the race with eight wickets in four matches and an average of 13.12. Chahal is closely followed by Imran Tahir with six wickets in three games and an average of 10. The leading run scorer of the 2019 IPL and the orange cap holder is David Warner (SRH), with 254 runs in three matches. His teammate Jonny Bairstow follows him with 198 runs in three matches.