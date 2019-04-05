image
  3. Cricket
IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after SRH vs DC match

Cricket

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after SRH vs DC match

Following the SRH v DC match on April 4, here's the updated points table of IPL 2019.

back
cricketDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier League 2019Indian Premier League 2019 Points TableIPL 2019IPL Points Table 2019Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloresportsSunrisers Hyderabad
nextIPL 2019: Can Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers snatch a win or will Knight Riders avenge their last defeat?

within