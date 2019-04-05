IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after SRH vs DC match

Debanu Das April 05 2019, 6.48 pm April 05 2019, 6.48 pm

The Indian Premier League has time and again managed to surprise fans with its topsy-turvy nature. The team that sits on the top of the points table is never assured of their spot. Chennai Super Kings, who were on top of the points table have now slipped to the third position in just a few days. On April 4, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to snatch a victory from Delhi Capitals even when the latter seemed to have gained control of the match. Following that encounter, here’s how the current points table looks like.

Following their victory over DC, SRH moved to the top spot with six points in four matches. Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings follow with six points each – again in four matches. The three teams are separated by their net run rates. In the fourth spot is Kolkata Knight Riders with four points, in three matches. KKR are the only team right now to play four matches or more. Delhi Capitals follow KKR with four points in five matches.

Mumbai Indians comes in at number six with four points in as many matches. Number seven has Rajasthan Royals with two points. Royals have played four matches and have lost three of them. Finally, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore at the last spot of the points table. RCB have played four matches but has not managed to win any one of them.

RCB have a chance to improve their position on April 5, when they host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is RCB’s home turf and the team will look forward to exploiting those conditions. KKR’s recent loss against Delhi Capitals have hurt them, and they’ll want to get back to their winning ways. It should be a war zone in Bengaluru.