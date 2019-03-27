IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after the latest Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) has kick-started with a bang. Well, the journey so far has been full of some of the most unpredictable twists and turns, just like how one expects the game of IPL to be. From CSK knocking out Virat Kohli’s RCB in style to CSK again taking over the Delhi Capitals; the game has been supremely adventurous. Talking about the most recent match that took place between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, the MSD led team defeated the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

This is Chennai’s second win this season. However, one cannot deny that Delhi did put up a tough fight and tried their best till the very last over. With team Thalaiva leading the queue, here’s a rundown of all the IPL matches that happened so far. Have a look.

Excluding CSK, teams like Delhi Capitals, Kings Xl Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have one win respectively. However, three-time-champion Mumbai Indians is yet to defeat the opposition. Likewise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are yet to bag their first win. All being said, one cannot predict anything until the last ball… it’s IPL after all!

Meanwhile, the 6th match will have SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders against Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday at 8 pm. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on IPL 2019.