IPL2019: When Rohit Sharma's answer left his wife Ritika Sajdeh blushing

Abhishek Singh May 13 2019, 9.54 pm May 13 2019, 9.54 pm

On Sunday, the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians defeated the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to win the Indian Premier League 2019. This was Mumbai’s fourth title win after Rohit Sharma and boys managed to defend 150 runs on board and win the nail biting encounter by 1 run at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. In the match we saw many animated avatars of MI captain Rohit Sharma but the best was saved for the last when we saw Rohit Sahrma make his wife Ritika Sajdeh blush.

In a video uploaded on Mumbai Indian’s Instagram handle, we can see Rohit Sharma’s manager and wife Ritika Sajdeh turn reporter and interview the MI captain. Ritika asked Rohit how he felt winning the fourth title and that to in front of his daughter Samaira? The response from Rohit left Ritika blushing. “It is special not just Samaira but for you as well. For Samaira it is extra special because it’s her first IPL and she came for most of the games and I am very happy.” Later commenting on the video Rohit said that he loved the simplest question asked by the reporter.

Rohit who has been busy with his cricketing duties on field has been a good father to Samaira and was seen carrying out his daddy duties before the finals in his hotel room.

In a picture shared by the Mumbai batsman on his Instagram handle after the Chennai Super Kings match in the first qualifier, Rohit along with his wife Ritika were seen playing with baby samaira on the ground. The picture went viral on social media for all the right reasons.

At the end this is what matters the most ❤️ @ritssajdeh

Rohit seems to be an all-rounder in the true sense and carries off his on field and off field duties accordingly. Post IPL, Rohit Sharma and other players will get busy with the World Cup preparation which kicks off in a couple of weeks in London.