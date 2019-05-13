  3. Cricket
IPL 2019, IPL, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Samaira, Sports, Cricket, Indian Premier League, Sports, Cricket, MI, CSK, MS Dhoni

Cricket

IPL2019: When Rohit Sharma's answer left his wife Ritika Sajdeh blushing

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh turns reporter; he doesn’t spare her the blushes

back
Chennai Super KingscricketCSKIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2019MIMI vs CSKMS DhoniMumbai IndiansRitika SajdehRohit SharmaSamairasports
nextIPL 2019: Rohit Sharma turns Gully Boy to celebrate Mumbai Indian's victory, watch video

within