Irfan Pathan has the best birthday wish for brother Yusuf Pathan

Known for his height and of course, big hits on the field, cricketer, Yusuf Pathan turns 36 on Saturday. Well, at the stroke of midnight, wishes started pouring in for Yusuf, but out of all, the one wish which stood out was from his younger brother Irfan Pathan.

Yusuf’s camaraderie with his brother Irfan Pathan is well known to the world and this time the latter made sure to make us go aww with his heart-melting. However, this is not the first time where there is an exchange of love between the brothers, as the duo often display brotherly love on social media and indulge in some fun banter. Most recently, the Pathans had a gala time at their sister’s wedding, where the pictures from the same went viral on social media. Not just Irfan, many others wished the all-rounder cricketer on Twitter. Have a look:

Here's wishing @iamyusufpathan a very happy birthday 🎂🍰 Here's reliving his knock of 123 against New Zealand. This one's from the archives #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LwUbOjGmoH — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2018

Here’s wishing our explosive middle-order batsman, @iamyusufpathan, a very #HappyBirthday. May this year bring you tons of success, health and happiness. #YusufPathan 🍰🎁 pic.twitter.com/NLENAfKyFT — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 17, 2018

Having the highest strike rate in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy, IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained the talented veteran all-rounder for the upcoming season. Reason: he had a powerful and amazing stint in the last edition of the league, and the franchise has decided to secure his services once again.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of sports!