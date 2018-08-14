Is Steve Smith turning over a new leaf? This move suggests so

We’ve seen batsmen walking off after edging it to the keeper, but how often do you see a dude heading back to the dressing room over a LBW decision? Steve Smith did something you’ll rarely see on a cricket field. Playing his debut match at the Caribbean Premier League on August 13, Smith had the ball hitting his pads and didn’t bother waiting for the umpire to raise his finger.

The match was Smith’s first big match since he was caught red-handed in the ball-tampering scandal, which is now known as the sandpapergate. Unlike his former deputy David Warner, who scored a meagre 11 off 20, Smith scripted a 37-ball-41 for the St Lucia Stars.

“I’m sorry to chuckle but from up here in our wonderful vantage posi (position) of the comm box he was walking straight away,” Danny Morrison said in the commentary. “He knew he was dead,” he added.

Smith was Australia’s captain when he was caught rubbing a sandpaper on the ball during a match against South Africa. He has, since then been labeled a cheat in many circles. Perhaps his eagerness to leave the field suggests that he wants to mend his ways. He knew he was out, and he didn’t need anyone telling him.

AFP PHOTO / Geoff Robins

Smith and Warner are returning to cricket with the help of smaller T20 tournaments. Both players have participated in the Global T20, held in Canada prior to their involvement in the CPL. Smith scored a total of 167 runs from six innings, according to Sporting News, while Warner had 109 from eight innings.