It’s a boy! Kieron Pollard becomes a dad for the second time

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 8.00 pm May 29 2019, 8.00 pm

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard became a father for the second time. On May 29, the power-hitting cricketer shared a picture of his newborn child on social media. His IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and several other cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, JP Duminy and Fabian Allen congratulated him. Pollard already is a father to Janiya, a girl, with his wife Jenna Ali. A mainstay of Chennai Super Kings and the West Indies team, Pollard, unfortunately, didn’t make it to his country’s World Cup squad.

Pollard is a veteran of eight World Cup matches. Earlier, it was reported that Pollard, along with Dwayne Bravo was included in the list of 10 reserve West Indian players for the 2019 World Cup. Back then it was said that after Pollard missed being selected, he could still be called in as a replacement for any injured players. The West Indies team has a collection of young players. With Bravo being selected in the reserves, it sounded a lot like the board was hoping to use his experience to help the younger players. Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018.

It's baby no. 2 for Pollard!

"The choice of players in the reserve list is to really cover our bases and ensure we have a good balance in the pool of players that can be selected if replacements are required. We think the skill set in this pool is strong with a good blend of experience and upcoming young players who can be ready to contribute when required," Robert Haynes, the Interim Chairman of Selectors, told the media.

Pollard could’ve been useful in the WI squad because of his experience. He was prolific in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. His efforts helped Mumbai Indians to reach the finals and also win the tournament. Mumbai ended up lifting the trophy for the fourth time in the IPL. Pollard was also useful in leading Mumbai in one match when Rohit was not playing. He scored a total of 279 runs in a span of 16 innings.