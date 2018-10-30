It’s a boy: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are the newest celebrity parents

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza announced that she is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Her Instagram was filled with the pictures where she was happily showing off her baby bump. And now, their bundle of joy has arrived… The tennis player and her cricketer husband have been blessed with a baby boy. The excited father took to Twitter to inform his and Sania’s fans about it.

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

He announced that it’s a baby boy for them and his ‘girl’ (Sania) is doing great. Well of course, the new parents are super happy to welcome the new member to the family, but even the Khaala (aunt) is quite excited about it. We are talking about Farah Khan.

The choreographer-turned-filmmaker took to Instagram to share this news. She has shared an animated picture of hers in which she is seen wearing a t-shirt with “I’m a khaala” written on it. For the uninitiated, Farah and Sania share a great rapport with each other and the tennis player is a prominent member of the filmmaker’s gang. The two had also appeared on the show Koffee With Karan together.

Congratulation to the Mirzas and the Maliks.