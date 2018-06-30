‘It’s been hard,’ says Steve Smith post the Sandpaper controversy

On Thursday, Australian cricketer Steve Smith made his comeback to active cricket from exile. The banned Australian cricketer is playing in the Global T20 Canada league. The right-handed batsman is representing Toronto Nationals in the league.

Plating the match in front of a sparse crowd in a sleepy, rural town north of Toronto, Smith managed to score 41-ball innings of 61 which included eight fours and a six. The batsman received a standing ovation on his way to the dressing room from the crowd, after he was stumped.

“I didn’t feel as good as I would’ve liked but it’s nice to score runs when you’re not feeling good,” Smith told reporters after the match.

The 29-year old Australian who had broken down in tears for the ball-tampering incident in March said that, “The scandal was not on his mind during his first game back.”

“Honestly when I am out in the middle everything else is a blur. Just concentrate on what I am doing and it’s almost like my haven I guess.” Smith added.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been a difficult time in my life, there’s no doubt about that. But I’ve accepted my punishment, I’ve accepted what I’ve gone through and I’m moving forward and part of my rehab is playing cricket as well and that’s what I love doing.”

Well looks like Smith has left the sand paper scandal behind and only wants to focus on Cricket.