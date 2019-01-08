It’s the right time to be Sudhir Chaudhary, Indian cricket’s superfan

The Indian cricket team is currently in their best form. The Kohli-led boys recently clinched their first Test series win in Australia in nearly 71 years of their history of playing cricket. While the Men in Blue are making history with every series, there is one person we are envious of, he who is witnessing all this up, close, and personal. If you are cricket fanatic we are sure you must be aware of the games craziest fan: Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary painted in the tricolour. Sudhir enjoys the All Area Access privilege and looking at this reach, all we can do is go green in envy.

Over the years we have seen Sudhir in the stadiums cheering for Team India, screaming his lungs out and proudly waving the Indian tricolour. No matter where and in which part of the planet the match is being played, we will see the diehard cricket fan in support of the Indian players. As India scripted history by winning the Border - Gavaskar series, the players celebrated the occasion by dancing their hearts out as no one was watching them. Sudhir was part of the celebration.

Back in 2011, when the Indian team won the second World Cup, Sudhir was one of those lucky commoners who got a chance to celebrate the big win with the players. Sachin himself invited Sudhir to the Indian dressing room and handed over the trophy to him.

It all started in 2002 when Sudhir witnessed a live match where Sachin scored a mere 36 runs, but the game and Sachin remained in his heart forever. In 2003, when India hosted New Zealand, Sudhir cycled 1700 km from Muzaffarpur, Bihar to Mumbai in three weeks with the sole intention of meeting the master blaster. Sudhir was been picked up by police and jailed for crossing the fence to meet Sachin. After Sachin got to know about Sudhir and his crazy love for cricket, he urged him not to partake in such unlawful practices. Since then, it has become an annual practice that he travels to Mumbai to deliver 100 Lychees and, in return, Sachin sponsors his tickets to all India matches. While Sachin used to play for India, we saw his name on his chest but post his retirement we see ‘Miss You Sachin’ and with the same enthusiasm.

India and Pakistan and are known rivals and when it comes to cricketing rivalry, there are no words to describe when the two teams clash. Sudhir, during India’s tour to Pakistan, stayed with Chacha, Pakistan cricket's most famous fan, in Lahore. Looks like not just India but Sudhir has fans across the border as well.

Honestly speaking, Sudhir is a true fan and sometimes we get goosebumps looking at his enthusiasm and energy for the Indian team.