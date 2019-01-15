Jacques Kallis and Charlene Engels ‘excitedly’ get hitched amidst fire

Former South African cricketer Jacque Kallis walked the down aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Charlene Engels. However, it was not just a wedding, rather a ‘fiery wedding’. The couple tied the knot at the Bona Dea Estate in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley near Hermanus on January 14, 2019. But their wedding was on the verge of being cancelled due to wildfires that took place at their venue and ended up spoiling the same. The incident took place two days prior to their wedding. However, the couple decided to go on with their nuptials as scheduled as Charlene took to social media and shared the news.
According to a South-African news portal, around 300 stems of ‘ice-white’ hydrangeas from Spain and 200 phalaenopsis orchid plants from Singapore were arranged for their wedding rituals. The bride took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of the duo, confirming the news of them getting married amidst the fire. In her post, Charlene wrote that the couple is beyond excited to start their new chapter in the book of their fiery relationship. She further teased that the couple now needs to keep the fire burning in their marriage. Well, congratulations to the beautiful couple for getting married amidst sparks.
And it’s official...Mr & Mrs Kallis!!!💍 We are beyond excited to start our new chapter in the book of this fiery relationship! It started with a fire...now we just need to keep the fire burning in our marriage!🔥 We are completely overwhelmed with all the phone calls & messages received - THANK YOU!!! Words cannot express our gratitude! We are still trying to get through them and will respond to each message🤗 Thank you to @events_bynick, @funxion_fusion and all the staff at @bonadeaestate who not only made this day possible but UNFORGETTABLE! It was truly a magical day and we are forever grateful!🙏 Read more about our special day in the March edition of @sarietydskrif ! . . . #KallisWedding #Hermanus #HemelEnAardeValley #BonaDeaPrivateEstate #SarieTydskrif #SARIEdotCOM #SARIEbruid @jacqueskallis 📸 @hanrihuman @hanrihumanweddings 👗 @anelbothac 💄 @lisabrown_lb
On the professional front, the former cricketer will soon arrive in India for the Indian Premier League (2019) since he is the head coach of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).