James Faulkner clarifies he is not homosexual after his dinner post with 'boyfriend' goes viral

Rushabh Dhruv April 30 2019, 10.08 pm April 30 2019, 10.08 pm

Social media these days is a tricky place and when we talk about celebrities, everything which goes on their social media platforms is monitored each and every second either by their fans and trolls. Looks like the same thing happened in the case of Australian all-rounder cricketer James Faulkner. It so happened that Faulkner, a few hours ago, posted a photo of himself along with his mother and boyfriend (that's what he captioned it as) dinning. In no time, the internet James gay. After the hoopla around his sexuality, the 29-year-old dropped a new picture and cleared that it was a 'misunderstanding' and he was not gay. He further explained that the guy in the photo dinning with him is his 'best mate' and not his partner.

In a fresh new post on Instagram, Faulkner wrote, “There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however, it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LGBT community.” Cricket Australia too confirmed the misunderstanding, and said that it “does not consider the social commentary this morning from James Faulkner to be a joke, nor does James”.

“His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and housemate of five years,” a CA statement read. “He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his Instagram post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship," the report read further. Have a look at the post below:

Here's a look at the dinner post which created quite a storm on the internet:

In 2015, the all-rounder had won the Man of the Match award in the World Cup final which was won by Australia beating New Zealand by 7 wickets.