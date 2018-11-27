Joe Root leads England’s celebrations with a guitar

It was celebration time as England swept over Sri Lanka on November 26 in a historic win. The 3-0 victory saw the Brits record their first ever Test whitewash in Sri Lanka. The English captain led from the front with a superb knock of 124 runs. It was his 15th Test hundred and their win proved to the world that they are a force to be reckoned with and that they, too, can play spin bowling pretty well. Root led the celebrations in style with a guitar as the team gathered in their dressing room.

This is what it means to become the first England team to complete a clean sweep in Asia... 🎵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/97gYWru323 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 26, 2018

English players will be on a high right now as this is their second series win after they thrashed India 4-1 a couple of months back. Thus, it wasn’t surprising to see the Brits so full of energy. England Cricket shared a video of the players celebrating in their dressing room.

The usually quiet Joe Root could be seen jumping about and strumming on a guitar as the rest of the squad egged him on.

Chasing a target of 327 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka was brought down to 226-9. Only the last pair of Suranga Lakmal and Malinda Pushpakumara provided a stubborn resistance before England claimed victory. England is now the third team in history to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka, after Australia and India.