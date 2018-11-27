image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Joe Root leads England’s celebrations with a guitar

Cricket

Joe Root leads England’s celebrations with a guitar

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 27 2018, 6.12 pm
back
cricketEngland cricket teamJoe Rootsports
nextSourav Ganguly reveals his comical reply to Pervez Musharraf’s question on MS Dhoni
ALSO READ

Virat Kohli rules the brand world but yet to achieve MS Dhoni's feat

Mithali Raj's manager lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bench the veteran

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ziva's bugs bunny video is breaking the internet