Jonty Rhodes is in Nepal and it’s not just about the cricket

Legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has come on board as a coach at Nepal Cricket School for a two-week session in Nepal's Kathmandu. The coaching stint will be happening at TU international cricket ground, beginning from October 22 and will go on till November 7.

“We have been working from seven to eight months on this. The schedule and other commitments kept the program getting postponed. We are happy to finally inform that he will be in Nepal coaching Nepali kids,” Akur Rimal, NCS director had earlier said.

Rhodes is in Nepal already and seems to be enjoying his trip. He says he is keen to explore the local culture!

“My impression with the Nepali cricket is that it has a very strong team at the U-19 level. It has stunned South Africa and Pakistan in the past at U-19 World Cups,” he told Kathmandu Times.

The players, after a proper registration, will also get a chance to have a one-on-one coaching session with Rhodes, who has 5935 runs in ODI and 2532 runs in test matches.

Through this, NCS hopes to increase youth participation in Cricket while also preparing them for the upcoming under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup.