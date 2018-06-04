Jos Buttler faces public ire for the ‘vulgar message’ on his bat

England Cricketer Jos Buttler’s innings of 80 not out on Sunday helped England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs in the second test at Headingly in Leeds.

Apart from Buttler’s heroics on field, his Cricket Bat became the talking point among the fans, who were present at the venue to witness the clash. Buttler wrote some ‘Vulgar words’ on the bottom of his bat’s handle which was captured during the second test. Just as the camera picked it up from Buttler’s bat, fans took to social media and started trolling the English batsman.

Jos Buttler’s bat handle msg to himself. Like I said, my kinda cricketer. 👊 pic.twitter.com/eX6uyhGM8Y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 3, 2018

Buttler, who faced 101 balls, fell five runs short of equaling his Test-best score of 85. Earlier in the month, the inform wicket-keeper along with his Rajasthan Royals teammate all-rounder Ben Stokes was called back for the series against Pakistan. And looks like the recall badly hurt the Rajasthan Royals who lost in the Semi-final against Sun Risers Hyderabad.

England won its first test match since September with this win in Leeds. They had lost the first match to Pakistan by 9 wickets, at Lords. With this win, England has levelled the two match series 1-1.