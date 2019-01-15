Rafael Nadal catches journalist red-handed as he dozes off, wave of laughter follows

Rafael Nadal swiftly ducked Australia's James Duckworth on the first day of Australian Open and is looking forward to a fruitful Australian Open. The 17-time Grand Slam champion defeated Duckworth in 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 sets in Melbourne. In the latter half of 2018, he battled with injuries and eventually, withdrew himself from the Brisbane International Tournament in the first week of January. Till then, one was in doubt whether he would even participate in the Australian Open; but here is he. He sounded quite jovial as he arrived for the press conference.

Rafa's presence and the good day that he had, were not enough to keep this one guy awake. As one of the journalists went on to ask him a question about the match, he spotted another one, sleeping. "It's not interesting today,' the ace tennis player joked. This followed with a bunch of other journalists joining the laughter. That must have woken the guy and Rafa quickly said, "I know, you were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I was saying." LOL!

On another note, Rafa is doing his best to not let the past injury hold him back. "Not easy to come back after a lot of months of competition, especially against a player playing super aggressive every shot. It's very difficult to start after an injury - I know it very well," he said in the PC. We're hoping to the Rafa storm take over the Australian Open this year.