There’s so much you can do on your holiday in Japan! Click pictures with the really pretty Cherry Blossoms, eat nice food, go skiing, and if you’re Ness Wadia, you get arrested. He’s back in India after getting into trouble for drug possession, and it looks like there is a lot of trouble for his IPL team Kings XI Punjab post his return. This isn’t the first controversy to hit the IPL. With hundreds of excited players taking part in a season that lasts a few weeks, things are bound to get out of control!

CSK and RR’s ban

Cricket fans hardly expected the IPL’s first winner and the consistent performers to get banned. But due to their owners’ uncanny ability to bet and try and make some extra money, with the inability to stay undetected, got the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings banned. Although Raj Kundra and Gurunath Meiyappan requested the committee to overlook their personal affairs when it came to matters of the team, the franchises did get banned. Meiyappan also got a moral science lecture from the committee for bringing disrepute to cricket.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ban from Wankhede Stadium

Shah Rukh Khan owns every place he walks into, and quite literally owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, but he got into trouble with stadium officials after his team won a match, and ended up being banned from the Wankhede for five years. Weirdest victory celebration!

Pakistan and Sri Lankan players not being allowed to play IPL matches

India-Pakistan matches bring out patriotism like nothing else, so it was quite a treat to watch Pakistani and Indian players alongside each other. It was very short lived since politics came into play. Sri Lankan players also had to deal with not being allowed to play matches in Chennai for subsequent years. Way too many politicians in cricket, equating to throwing chairs in parliament to throwing bouncers!

Sreesanth and Harbhajan’s slapgate, Mitchell Starc and Keiron Pollard’s fight

The turbanator isn’t someone who takes losses easily. Especially if he’s provoked, as he claims. He captained Mumbai and lost a match to Punjab, and when the players got on the field to shake hands after the match, Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth for everyone to watch! They made up after that but it’s still one of the biggest controversies to have rocked the IPL. Even Kieron Pollard and Mitchell Starc’s episode of provoking each other and fighting on the field. If we wanted action like that, we’d have watched movies!

Lalit Modi ousted

Lalit Modi was always a maverick. Arrested once for trying to buy cocaine in the USA, back to India, picking cricket over his multiple family businesses. At 40, he was elected as the youngest of the five BCCI vice-presidents. He was also given full power to make calls - any call that would make IPL work. But a few seasons down he was ousted from the IPL and all other cricketing bodies. He fled to the UK, his passport was revoked, and when he was allowed to travel again, he just posted pictures of him partying.

Ravindra Jadeja banned

Dhoni and Jadeja were like Batman and Robin. But while Dhoni stays out of trouble, Jadeja isn’t great at it. In 2010, Jadeja was fresh off a great IPL performance but tried re-negotiating his deal with other franchises instead of signing the deal with Rajasthan. He was banned for a year, and Lalit Modi, of all people, called him unprofessional. Even to this day, Jadeja is considered Dhoni’s sidekick, so hopefully, some of the latter’s good habits pass on.

Kochi and Pune’s short-lived franchises

Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors were all set to add excitement to the IPL in 2011, but they only lasted a year. Although Kochi was eighth on the points table, they are set to make huge money in fines thanks to the BCCI. What the Supreme Court said would be 800 crores in 2017 escalated to 2019, and is still increasing by the day.

Rahul Sharma, Wayne Parnell tested positive for drugs

Rahul Sharma and Wayne Parnell thought it was a great idea to go attend a rave party after an IPL match in 2012. The two Mumbai players were then questioned by the police for possession of drugs, once the party was raided, and even tested positive for drugs. But the BCCI played it down and they were allowed to play IPL matches in 2013. Because all play and no parties make cricketers dull boys.

Deliveries may not always cross boundaries. Sometimes, cricketers do. The IPL breaks all sorts of records in batting, bowling and fielding and every once in a while, players get out of control and we are privy to that as well. Because in India, all’s fair is love, war and cricket!