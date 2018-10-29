Cricket Keemo Paul copies Shikhar Dhawan's 'thigh slap' celebration after knocking him out Darshana Devi October 29 2018, 5.38 pm October 29 2018, 5.38 pm

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was knocked out for 38 off 40 balls by Keemo Paul after getting India off to a wonderful start. The match, which took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, saw Dhawan ending up getting caught by Kieran Powell in the short mid-wicket area after not being able to get enough power on his shot. What happened after that left everyone in shock. Paul decided to mock Dhawan by copying the former’s famous ‘thigh-slap’ celebration to give the Indian opener a send-off.

Keemo Paul celebrates in Gabbar style. Mocks Shikhar Dhawan with a thigh-five.#INDvWI #PaytmODI pic.twitter.com/ab1dPNMyE6 — ShadabAkhtar Rabbani (@shadabarabbani) 29 October 2018

The send-off, however, did not faze Dhawan who took it in a sporty way and walked away with a smile on his face.

Dhawan had earlier explained the meaning behind his ‘thigh-slap’ celebration and had shared that it was something he picked up watching kabaddi.

"I started the Kabaddi-style celebration first in Australia when I took a catch to dismiss Shane Watson. I enjoy watching Kabaddi. It is very entertaining for me," he had said on the show Breakfast with Champions.

The match, on Monday, saw Indian captain Virat Kohli on the verge of reaching Kumar Sangakkara’s record of hitting four successive centuries in ODIs but knocked out by Kemar Roach after scoring 16 off 17 balls.