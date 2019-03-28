image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
Kevin Pietersen dabbles in Gully Cricket, says he always wanted to play the game

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen dabbles in Gully Cricket, says he always wanted to play the game

Kevin Pietersen always wanted to play Gully Cricket, and now he's finally got his chance.

back
cricketDelhi CapitalsDelhi DaredevilsEngland cricket teamIndian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019Kevin PietersenRoyal Challengers Bangaloresports
nextIPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after KKR vs KXIP match

within