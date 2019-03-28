Kevin Pietersen dabbles in Gully Cricket, says he always wanted to play the game

Debanu Das March 28 2019, 5.57 pm March 28 2019, 5.57 pm

You might have the World Cup knocking at your door. The Indian Premier League may be live and running. But no matter what is going on in the planet, ain’t no one ever beating gully cricket in India. The game borrows the basics of cricket, but the rules are modified to suit the gully. It’s an integral part of many kids' childhoods in the country and often talked about across the world. So when former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was in Bengaluru, he gave in to the craze and stopped to play a few knocks.

KP admitted that he always wanted to play gully cricket and seized the opportunity the moment he saw it. Pietersen, who is currently a commentator in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, shared a selfie with the kids after a round of batting. He shared a video of himself whacking the ball like the good ol’ days as people rushed to their balconies to watch the star in action. On his Instagram account, KP shared a video of himself telling a kid called Abhi that he’s a very skilled bowler.

Pietersen used to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and then moved to Delhi Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals). He was later picked up by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. Pietersen played in the Indian Premier League for a span of eight years, between 2009 and 2016. In 2017, he was forced to pull out of the tournament because of other commitments.

Just stopped on the side of the road to play gulley cricket in Bangalore.



Always wanted to do it!



Today I did it! ❤️💙💗 pic.twitter.com/7HTLgIAd8Q — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2019

Speaking of cricket, Pietersen’s former team Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 28. Both RCB and MI have played a match each and has lost. While RCB is on the sixth spot in the IPL table, MI is right at the bottom. Both teams will be hoping to start winning matches in the early stages of the tournament.