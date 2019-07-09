Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 10.17 pm July 09 2019, 10.17 pm

Actors are always a common target when it comes to internet humor but sportspersons are not far behind. Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen was aware of this as he shared a picture of himself from a recent local club match in which he had his eyes closed and his arms raised high above. He was not wrong as this pose was picked up and added to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Dola Re Dola song. The cricketer shared this picture with the caption Oh no.

In the comments, Kevin Pietersen blamed English celebrity Piers Morgan for the Devdas meme suggesting that he was the one who took the picture. In another tweet by Piers Morgan with a scorecard picture, it was revealed that Chris Gayle and Michael Vaughan were also a part of the game. Later Kevin Pietersen shared another meme made on him where he was made to appear underdressed. Although the meme is funny, it certainly does not beat the cricketer’s out-of-place appearance on the sets of Devdas.

