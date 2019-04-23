Kevin Pietersen is shocked to know how Instagram is tracing his new cardio regime

Rushabh Dhruv April 23 2019, 1.55 pm April 23 2019, 1.55 pm

It's been close to a year since Kevin Pietersen bid adieu to professional cricket. But for a sportsman (or a former sportsman), fitness is and will always be a way of life. But his latest social media post talking about his fitness regime deserves your attention. Kevin, who is rather active on social media, has this time shared with fans a secret to his fit body. Don't guess much... as it's not gymming, but Kevin's fitness mantra these days happens to be walking. Yep, guys, this is for real! But there's something more. Read on...

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site, Kevin Pietersen explains how due to his knee and lower back pain issue, he is unable to run these days and that's why he has opted to walk and be healthy. But hey that's not the interesting peg, as, in the same post, Pietersen expressed how Instagram seems to be tracing his actions. Kevin's walking to stay fit rule led to 'a 'walking for weight loss' advert pop up on Instagram. Stunned by how IG is tracking his search history and fitness regime, Kevin called it a WTF moment. Seems like the cricketer is scared to be traced by the social giant, Instagram. Have a look at the post:

I had a conversation with my dad earlier about the fact that I’ve stopped running cos of knees and lower back pain, but now walking loads as my new cardio. Right now on Instagram I had a walking for weight loss advert pop up. SERIOUSLY, WTF?!?! 😱😱😱 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 22, 2019

Kevin's social media game has always been strong and some time back he had put up a video packing a few steady punches on the photo-sharing app. In the video, Kevin was seen indulging in an intense boxing session with his trainer. The former star batsman, who wore a pair of shorts and black tee, was engrossed in the session in what looked liked the corner of his living room. A rather unusual space to workout, right? Kevin also had made it to the news quite a while ago for getting roasted by Twitter users for his bizarre statement while backing the England team. Following the team's back-to-back losses, Kevin stated that the team was still on, citing that tests weren’t a priority for England as they aim to win the World Cup later this year.