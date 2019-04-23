image
  3. Cricket
Kevin Pietersen new cardio regime is seriously followed by Instagram, read on

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is shocked to know how Instagram is tracing his new cardio regime

Kevin Pietersen shares how Instagram is tracing his new fitness regime!

back
CardiocricketInstagramKevin Pietersensports
nextIPL 2019 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat RR, topples CSK to reach the top

within