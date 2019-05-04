KKR vs KXIP: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates the win to young knight Shubman Gill's father!

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 11.02 am May 04 2019, 11.02 am

After a number of disheartening loses, the knights are back to bagging wins again! On Friday, against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to keep themselves in the Indian Premier League 2019 as they beat their opponents by seven wickets. KKR successfully chased a target of 182 runs, largely thanks to a meaty inning played by young knight Shubman Gill who scored 65 not out for 49 balls. Not just the crowd on his home turf, but KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating him as well!

The match was taking place at the Mohali stadium. Shubman Gill, who also hails from Punjab, might be playing against KXIP but has cheers pouring in plentiful. To add to the mood, his father, Lakhwinder Singh Gill, was seen cheering the young lad from the gallery. SRK, being the perfect big boss (although he never acts like one), took to Twitter to congratulate the team, like he always does, and dedicated the win to Shubman's 'Papa'!

Well done @KKRiders & @DineshKarthik . All played like u should…by backing urselves. @lynny50 #SWarrier @RealShubmanGill good job. But tonite belongs to Papa! 3 cheers for proud papa & family. pic.twitter.com/KDlvVWmnYT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2019

He also mentioned Chris Lynn who brought in an attractive 46 runs off 22 balls and skipper Dinesh Karthik who brought a perfect finish with his 21 runs off 9 balls. But we can't get over the proud father's face, beaming in joy. Can you? In fact, we hear SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is also a big fan of Shubman.

After Friday's match, Shubman was also picked up as the player of the match. “It feels great, my first player of the match award [in IPL] and that too at my home ground. It can’t get better than this. My whole family was here, even relatives from the village were there to watch me play. It was important to build partnerships during the run-chase. I decided I have to play deep,” He said. The young player was earlier a part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad.

Many more wins to come!