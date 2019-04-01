KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya: Players sent notices for deposition by Ombudsman over Koffee With Karan debacle

Debanu Das April 01 2019, 6.41 pm April 01 2019, 6.41 pm

Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya may be back in action but their troubles are far from over. The Supreme Court appointed BCCI ombudsman has reportedly issued notices to the duo to appear for a deposition. The cricketers were suspended by the Committee of Administrators after they made sexist comments on a chat show. The ban was later lifted and was pending an inquiry by an Ombudsman. It is, however, unclear how the deposition will be carried on considering both players are currently embedded with their respective teams at the Indian Premier League.

"I have issued notices last week to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul asking them to appear for deposition," said the Ombudsman Justice DK Jain (retired), to PTI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India needs to coordinate with the players’ franchises before going ahead with the deposition. KL Rahul plays for Kings XI Punjab while Hardik is a part of Mumbai Indians. Reports said that the duo may depose before April 11 when Punjab and Mumbai are scheduled to play against each other at the Wankhede.

Media reports quoted a BCCI official as saying: "Both are playing IPL and the itinerary is packed with back to back matches and a gruelling travel schedule." Justice Jain is also the ad-hoc Ethics Officer of the BCCI and he said that to reach a logical conclusion, both Pandya and Rahul need to depose. “As per principles of natural justice, I need to hear their side. It's up to them now to decide when they want to appear," he told the media. Reports said that the players have to be present for the deposition in person and cannot send in their legal representatives.

Rahul and Pandya starred in Koffee with Karan, a show that was aired in the first week of January. The duo made sexist comments which were not well received by the audience and led to the BCCI recalling the players from their tour of Australia.