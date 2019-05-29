KL Rahul responds to all the congratulatory messages via video, watch it here!

Darshana Devi May 29 2019, 5.21 pm May 29 2019, 5.21 pm

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, the Indian team had a warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday in which the Men In Blue had a 95-run victory at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. KL Rahul and MS Dhoni were considered the stars of the match with Rahul scoring 108 from 99 balls and combined with Dhoni (113 from 78 balls) to secure a massive total of 359 runs in 50 overs. Following the match, congratulatory messages poured in for the players and on Wednesday, Rahul took to Twitter to reply the wishes, one by one.

The player recorded a video for BCCI TV and it has him reacting to his Twitter feed. Reading out the tweets from some of the cricketers like Mohammed Kaif, Brad Hogg, RP Singh and even his Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson, he extended his gratitude for their support. "Thanks again for the love from my IPL franchise, the love and the support have always been there and the Kings X1 fans. Even in the last match, there were so many Kings XI fans and a couple of Punjabis who had come to watch the game and were applauding my performance,” he says at the end of the video.

Take a look at KL Rahul’s video here:

Fun Feature: Post a confident warm-up game ton, @klrahul11 took to Twitter to reply to a few congratulatory Tweets - some treat for the Twitterati courtesy KL - by @RajalArora Full Video 👉👉👉 https://t.co/ujafXixpZ0 pic.twitter.com/Aty2eM0Pl3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2019

Even Virat Kohli was all praise for Rahul. "I think the biggest positive to come out was the way KL Rahul batted at four. It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking. MS and Hardik were superb as well," said Kohli post the match.

ICC World Cup 2019 starts from 30 May and will go on till July 14.