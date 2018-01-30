Kohlis Gravity-Defying jump overtakes his batting show on Twitter

The Indian cricket team might not have won the series against South Africa, but the third test win in Johannesburg marked a historic victory. Although the men in blue had already lost the test series, the third test was a proof that India is ready to adapt to any form of cricket even the fast bowling pitch in SA where the team has not been able to register a test win until now. Not to mention, the main man behind India’s iconic win was skipper Virat Kohli who contributed with two crucial knocks (54, 41) on an extremely difficult batting surface. But it seems Kohli’s batting wasn’t the only thing that grabbed eyeballs.

As his fellow team member from Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers was dismissed in the second innings, the 29-year-old jumped in joy and he did it in the iconic Kohli way. Naturally, it did not take long for Twitterati to have some fun who found the jump to be ‘gravity defying’.

Leap of 2018 Virat Kohli can also participate in Long / High Jump #IOC #INDvSA #BCCI pic.twitter.com/zPSoxBIq48 — Sanjay Tank (@SanjaySTank) January 27, 2018

Hahaha..That high jump from virat kohli. Energy unlimited 🔥 — Sushmã🇮🇳🏏 (@CricketLuvInd) January 27, 2018

Kohli can try for long jump👌 #INDvSA — Jolly Good Fellow (@get_sgk) January 27, 2018

Can anyone tell when exactly Virat Kohli did that awesome "Dinda" Jump in the Air. #SAvIND #INDvSA — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 27, 2018

According to skipper Kohli, the Saturday’s 63-run win was “a massive milestone” for Indian cricket. “This is one of our sweetest wins. This day will be remembered for a long time for us as a team. We already had the belief but now we have the result to back that as well. If we think about winning Test matches, yes, we will lose some but we will end up winning a lot as well,” said Kohli at the press conference. He also compared the win to MSD’s captaincy against England at Lord’s in 2014 and said that it was one of the finest test matches he has been involved in as a player. “South Africa played better than us in the first two games so they deserved to win (the series) but we deserved to win this game. But at many moments in the first two games, we put them under pressure. We are the number one team in the world and we certainly played like that,” added Kohli.

India is currently gearing up for their ODI series against South Africa which is scheduled to start on February 1