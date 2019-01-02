Krishi Vigyan Kendra wants Virat Kohli and his team to have Kadaknath chicken in their diet

BCCI and Virat Kohli have received a special request by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh. The research centre wants Virat and his team to have Kadaknath chicken in their diet. For the uninitiated, Kadaknath is a breed of chicken localised to Jhabua and Dhar districts of Madhya Pradesh. So, the research centre has written a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India and Virat to consider the Kadaknath in the diet of cricketers as the cholesterol and fat in this breed of chicken is very low and it is high in protein and iron.

The research centre has claimed that the cricketers used to have grilled chicken in their diet, but it has been stopped as it is high in cholesterol and fat and they have adopted a vegan diet. Well, we wonder if this request will be taken into consideration or not and if the cricketers will agree to have Kadaknath chicken. Let’s wait and watch… By the way, it is said that Kadaknath is good for physical strength and good health.

There are a lot of mistakes in the letter written by Krishi Vigyan Kendra

