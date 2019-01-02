image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Krishi Vigyan Kendra wants Virat Kohli and his team to have Kadaknath chicken in their diet

Cricket

Krishi Vigyan Kendra wants Virat Kohli and his team to have Kadaknath chicken in their diet

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 02 2019, 11.56 pm
back
BCCIcricketKadaknath ChickenKrishi Vigyan KendrasportsTwitterVirat Kohli
nextVideo: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the late Ramakant Achrekar's residence
ALSO READ

Rishabh Pant is so famous for his sledging that even the Australian PM knows him

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ring in new year in Sydney, meet the PM of Australia

Virat Kohli on his relationship with other players: I can’t relate to myself as a senior cricketer