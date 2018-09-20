Kuldeep Yadav spins his web breaks three records in one day

India’s Kuldeep Yadav has three reasons to celebrate as the youngster bagged two wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs bowled against Hong Kong. India’s first match of the Asia Cup 2018 wasn’t a great start as Rohit Sharma struggled to beat the opposition. Kuldeep provided the breakthrough and in the process of dismantling the top order, he broke three records.

A veteran of 24 matches, Kuldeep became the fastest left-arm spinner to nail a total of 50 wickets in ODIs. This record was previously held by Amit Mishra, who reached the milestone in 32 ODI. His second record is the one which makes him the second fastest Indian to take 50 ODI wickets behind Ajit Agarkar, who reached the top spot in just 23 matches.

Finally, he is the third fastest bowler to claim 50 wickets internationally. The top spot is currently held by Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis with 50 wickets in 19 matches. The second sport is shared between Pakistan’s’ Hasan Ali and the legendary Dennis Lilly.

Any one following the match can easily tell that though India beat Hong Kong and Kuldeep made three records, it was not his best performance. With Hong Kong being eliminated, and India beating Pakistan, the Asia Cup has become very competitive. India is missing out on its talisman, Virat Kohli due to a back injury. The team is being led by Rohit Sharma.