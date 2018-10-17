Law catches up with West Indies coach, banned for two matches

West Indies' coach Stuart Law has been suspended for two one day international matches by the ICC. Cricket’s governing body found Law guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct after which he was handed a 100 per cent match fine and also cost him three demerit points, as per reports. This would mean that Law has a total of four demerit points that he managed to rack up over the course of a 24 month period, which resulted in him getting the two-match suspension.

The incident reportedly took place after Kieran Powell was dismissed in the Hyderabad Test. Law had stormed into the TV umpire’s area and made unsavoury comments. He even made inappropriate comments at the fourth official in front of the players.

On October 15, Law pleaded guilty to his offences and accepted the fines imposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. A formal hearing was unnecessary as Law admitted his guilt.

India and West Indies will face off against each other on October 21 in an ODI. There will be a total of five ODI matches and three T20Is. India has won the Test series against WIndies 2-0. The series saw the debut of Prithvi Shaw as a batsman and he made a stunning debut.