Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: India strike as Ishant removes Aaron Finch

6.14 AM IST
What a remarkable action Jasprit Bumrah has. How he just shuffles in and generates decent pace from the delivery stride! I wonder if we over-coach young bowlers. Don't see too many odd actions from Aus quicks these days. #AUSvIND— Damian Coffey (@damiancoffey) December 7, 2018
6.12 AM IST
Australia has been going pretty slow so far, posting just 12 from 4 overs. This could be an effective strategy as the ball will get older as the game progresses, making it easier for stroke playing. India tried to attack the ball early on, and paid the price.
6.09 AM IST
Chesteshwar Pujara was very happy yesterday and called his knock one of his top five. He thinks that India have put up a good total considering that the pitch was two-paced and not easy for playing strokes.
6.06 AM IST
Aaron Finch returned home for a duck. That makes him the third Aussie opener to be dismissed without scoring against India at Adelaide. The first one was Bill Lawry in 1967 and Michael Slater in 1999.
5.58 AM IST
Not the start Australia wanted, but what a photo! #AUSvIND— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2018
📸: AAP | David Mariuz pic.twitter.com/0NvGXYXRRo