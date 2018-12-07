image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: India strike as Ishant removes Aaron Finch

AUS Vs IND | 1st Test | Dec 06, 2018
IND 

IND

250 /10 (88.0)

 
AUS

AUS

12 /1 (7.0)

CricketNext

6.14 AM IST

Full Scorecard

6.12 AM IST

Australia has been going pretty slow so far, posting just 12 from 4 overs. This could be an effective strategy as the ball will get older as the game progresses, making it easier for stroke playing. India tried to attack the ball early on, and paid the price.

Full Scorecard

6.09 AM IST

Chesteshwar Pujara was very happy yesterday and called his knock one of his top five. He thinks that India have put up a good total considering that the pitch was two-paced and not easy for playing strokes.

Full Scorecard

6.06 AM IST

Aaron Finch returned home for a duck. That makes him the third Aussie opener to be dismissed without scoring against India at Adelaide. The first one was Bill Lawry in 1967 and Michael Slater in 1999.

Full Scorecard

5.58 AM IST

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor to sip coffee with KJo!

Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor to sip coffee with KJo!

Sean to ‘Penn’ a documentary on Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Sean to ‘Penn’ a documentary on Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Navya Naveli is too cute to pass up!

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Navya Naveli is too cute to pass up!