Thursday, December 6th 2018
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: Pujara departs for 123 as India end with 250/8

AUS Vs IND | 1st Test | Dec 06, 2018
IND 

IND

250 /9 (87.5)

 
AUS

AUS Yet To Bat

CricketNext

1.10 PM IST

Thank you for tuning in to In.com! We'll return tomorrow with more updates, so stay with us :)

1.05 PM IST

So it is stumps here at Day 1 as India score 250 runs for the loss of eight. Australia undoubtedly have the upper hand despite many considering India the favourites. It was a very poor show from India with the bat - all except for Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin. For the Aussies, Pat Cummings, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood wreaked havoc with their pace while Nathan Lyon's spin claimed a few wickets as well. All Australian bowlers apart from Travis Head claimed two wickets.

1.02 PM IST

Unbelieveable from Pat Cummings! A diving throw to the non-striker's end dismisses Pujara. The direct hit did the trick and Pujara was out by a mile. Thus ends Pujara's incredible innings of 123 off 246 balls. It kinda reminds you of the old days when batsmen used to take their time and score. But what an innings from the man. Here's to you Che Pu.

12.58 PM IST

"The way Pujara has accelerated with the tail shows he can play aggressively but largely chooses not to. Earlier he didn't score a run for 55 minutes. On a day when his teammates gifted their wickets away he has yet again reminded them of the value of patience." ~ Freddie Wilde, cricket analyst via Twitter.

12.56 PM IST

