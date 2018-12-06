Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: Pujara departs for 123 as India end with 250/8

So it is stumps here at Day 1 as India score 250 runs for the loss of eight. Australia undoubtedly have the upper hand despite many considering India the favourites. It was a very poor show from India with the bat - all except for Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin. For the Aussies, Pat Cummings, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood wreaked havoc with their pace while Nathan Lyon's spin claimed a few wickets as well. All Australian bowlers apart from Travis Head claimed two wickets.