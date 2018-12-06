image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: Pujara slams 50 but there's still work left

AUS Vs IND | 1st Test | Dec 06, 2018
IND 

IND

162 /6 (64.0)

 
AUS

AUS Yet To Bat

CricketNext

10.44 AM IST

Half century for Pujara! A brilliant knock from the number three man. He'll be praised by the dressing room for having steadied the innings as much as he did. This is his second 50 in Australia.

Full Scorecard

10.39 AM IST

Neither Pujara not Ashwin are among the quickest players on the team. As a result, the Aussies are on alert, ready to hit the stumps whenever the pair attempt a run. Ashwin nearly lost his wicket but for a quick dive into the crease. A direct hit could've been seen his end.

Full Scorecard

10.08 AM IST

Pujara's stubborn resistance is paying off. The 30-year-old is inching closer to his half-century. He's been putting up a stand out performance as compared to the rest of India's batsmen.

Full Scorecard

10.05 AM IST

India's shot selection in one sentence: Like a labrador at a sausage buffet :) 

Full Scorecard

9.57 AM IST

Ashwin's prominence as a bowler emerged during the IPL. After his debut against West Indies in 2011, he's been regular in picking up wickets. Though he's a good bowler, Ashwin is very handy with his batting as well. His all-round abilities makes one of the first choices for any match.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes for her own Sacred Games

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes for her own Sacred Games

Kevin Hart just confirmed he is hosting the 91st Oscars!

Kevin Hart just confirmed he is hosting the 91st Oscars!

Demi Lovato flaunts her post rehab glow, decides to 'never give up'

Demi Lovato flaunts her post rehab glow, decides to 'never give up'