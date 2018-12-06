Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: Pujara slams 50 but there's still work left

10.44 AM IST
Half century for Pujara! A brilliant knock from the number three man. He'll be praised by the dressing room for having steadied the innings as much as he did. This is his second 50 in Australia.
10.39 AM IST
Neither Pujara not Ashwin are among the quickest players on the team. As a result, the Aussies are on alert, ready to hit the stumps whenever the pair attempt a run. Ashwin nearly lost his wicket but for a quick dive into the crease. A direct hit could've been seen his end.
10.08 AM IST
Pujara's stubborn resistance is paying off. The 30-year-old is inching closer to his half-century. He's been putting up a stand out performance as compared to the rest of India's batsmen.
10.05 AM IST
India's shot selection in one sentence: Like a labrador at a sausage buffet :)
Fifth Indian wicket falls. The fifth worst shot of those five wickets might be the worst ever fifth-worst-shot-out-of-the-first-five-wickets-in-a-Test-innings. If that makes sense. Pujara excepted, India are batting with the disciplined restraint of a Labrador at a sausage buffet— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 6, 2018
9.57 AM IST
Ashwin's prominence as a bowler emerged during the IPL. After his debut against West Indies in 2011, he's been regular in picking up wickets. Though he's a good bowler, Ashwin is very handy with his batting as well. His all-round abilities makes one of the first choices for any match.